Hurricane Season 2026 Begins

Tropicana Field ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: A general overall aerial view of Tropicana Field and stadium dome damage from Hurricane Milton on January 11, 2025 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images) (Kirby Lee/Getty Images)
By Ann Kelly

What did we learn from the 2024 hurricane season? A lot. Mostly, and once again, don’t wait and be prepared.

The city of Tampa is being proactive based on what happened in 2024, and have released their first of its kind Tampa Hurricane Preparedness Guide.

Hillsborough County made changes this year as well to their evacuation zones which are available here.

pile of hurricane supplies
Hurricane supplies What does your family need to survive a hurricane? (Pixsooz - stock.adobe.com)

Today is the day to start those storm preps, not the day before. Check that kit over and make sure you have everything you need in terms of food, what emergency supplies and more.

We’ll keep you up to day with our weather partner at Fox 13. Remember, it only takes one.

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Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

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