Hurricane Disaster Help

Monday is an important day for some residents that were hit the hardest by last year’s hurricanes in Tampa.
The city of Tampa is going to launch a new program to assist homeowners with recovery in the hardest hit areas after Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The Homeowner Hurricane Assistance program (HHA) will be open for applications on Monday, Nov. 17, and the city is urging residents who are still in need of assistance to determine if they qualify.
View more information on the HHA program and the qualification requirements.
