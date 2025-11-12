Hurricane Disaster Help

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Cars are flooded in an apartment complex after the arrival of Hurricane Milton on October 10, 2024 in Clearwater, Florida. Milton, which comes just after the recent catastrophic Hurricane Helene, landed into Florida's Gulf Coast late Wednesday evening as a Category 3 storm causing extensive flooding and damage. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Monday is an important day for some residents that were hit the hardest by last year’s hurricanes in Tampa.

The city of Tampa is going to launch a new program to assist homeowners with recovery in the hardest hit areas after Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The Homeowner Hurricane Assistance program (HHA) will be open for applications on Monday, Nov. 17, and the city is urging residents who are still in need of assistance to determine if they qualify.

View more information on the HHA program and the qualification requirements.

