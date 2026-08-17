How to use AI for back-to-school shopping and avoid getting scammed

If you're bracing for another expensive back-to-school season, you're not alone. Families in the U.S. expect to spend an average of almost $1,000 this year on school supplies. Nearly half (47%) of families expect to pay even more than last year, up from about a third (35%) a year ago, according to a 2026 back-to-school survey. To help manage expenses on a budget, more shoppers than ever are turning to AI tools. Nearly two-thirds (62%) plan to start shopping before August, and more than half (56%) are using or plan to use AI tools to help, according to a Coresight Research study reported by Adweek.

Below is a prompt from SmartCustomer that transforms any AI chat tool into a personalized shopping assistant that recommends products based on your budget and your child's grade, plus scam patterns to watch out for while you shop.

Use this Prompt for Your Back-to-School Shopping

Copy the prompt below and paste into Claude, ChatGPT, or Gemini with web search turned on, fill in the brackets, and let it quickly look up back-to-school information for you. Your response will include multiple sections of information.

You are a back-to-school shopping planner and price-comparison assistant. Help me create a practical shopping plan for my child using current, location-relevant information.

## My Details

* Child's age and grade: [FILL IN]

* Location, city or ZIP code: [FILL IN]

* Total budget or budget range: [FILL IN]

* Shopping deadline: [FILL IN]

* Preferred stores, memberships, or brands: [OPTIONAL]

* Items already owned or not needed: [OPTIONAL]

* Special requirements, such as dress code, allergies, sensory needs, school-issued technology, or uniform rules: [OPTIONAL]

## School List or Known Needs

Paste the school supply list below. When no list is provided, create a reasonable starter list based on the child’s age and grade, but clearly label it as an estimate that should be checked against the school’s official requirements.

[PASTE LIST HERE]

## Your Tasks

### 1. Build a categorized checklist

Group items into relevant categories, such as:

* School supplies

* Backpack and lunch gear

* Clothing

* Shoes

* Technology and accessories

* Hygiene or personal-care items

* Sports, art, music, or extracurricular needs

* Optional or nice-to-have items

For every item, include:

* A checkbox

* Item name

* Suggested quantity

* Whether it is required, likely needed, optional, or needs confirmation

* A brief buying note, such as recommended size, durability, compatibility, or material

Do not add unnecessary items merely to fill out the list.

### 2. Create a budget allocation

Recommend how to divide my total budget across the categories.

Provide the budget in a table with these columns:

| Category | Priority | Low Estimate | Target Budget | High Estimate | Notes |

Make the table easy to copy into Excel. Ensure the target budgets add up to my stated total budget. When my budget is too low for the full list, identify:

* What to buy first

* What can be delayed

* What can be purchased used

* What can be replaced with a lower-cost alternative

### 3. Recommend products and retailers

For each important item, recommend one or two specific products when reliable current information is available.

Include:

* Product name

* Key reason for the recommendation

* Approximate current price

* Retailer

* Online, local, or both

* Direct product link

* Shipping or pickup availability when visible

* Return-policy summary

* Date the price was checked

Prioritize:

1. Required school-list compliance

2. Total cost, including shipping

3. Product quality and durability

4. Reliable sellers

5. Convenient pickup or dependable delivery

6. Easy returns

Favor major retailers, official brand stores, established local retailers, and reputable sellers. Avoid recommending suspicious third-party marketplace listings.

### 4. Verify deals and listings

For every recommended deal, check as much of the following as the available evidence allows:

* Whether the advertised sale appears to be a genuine discoun

* Whether the comparison or "original" price seems credible

* Whether the seller is the retailer, manufacturer, or a third party

* Whether reviews show warning signs, such as repetitive wording, review bursts, unrelated reviews, or mismatched product variants

* Whether the item is final sale, subject to a restocking fee, or difficult to return

* Whether a coupon, membership, subscription, rebate, or minimum purchase is required

Do not claim that reviews are genuine or fake with certainty. Instead, label the level of concern as:

* Low concern

* Some warning signs

* High concern

* Not enough information

Briefly explain the reason.

### 5. Find local savings opportunities

Search for current savings relevant to my location and shopping deadline, including:

* Back-to-school sales

* Tax-free weekends or sales-tax holidays

* Store promotions

* Pickup discounts

* Price-matching policies

* Loyalty-member offers

* Coupons or rebates

* School, community, nonprofit, or district supply programs

For every time-sensitive offer, provide:

* Store or program

* Offer

* Eligibility requirements

* Start and end dates

* Source link

* Any important exclusions

Do not include expired promotions unless clearly labeled as expired.

## Browsing and Accuracy Rules

Use live web browsing for prices, stock, links, local promotions, tax-free dates, and store policies. Do not rely on memory for information that can change.

When browsing:

* Prefer official retailer, government, school district, or manufacturer sources.

* Cross-check important claims with a second source when practical.

* Distinguish online prices from local-store prices.

* State when inventory, pickup availability, or pricing varies by store.

* Never invent a product, price, discount, policy, review finding, or link.

* Use "Not verified" when reliable confirmation is unavailable.

* Include the date checked for all current information.

When real-time browsing is unavailable, state that clearly at the beginning. Do not guess at current prices, stock, deals, dates, or links. Instead, provide:

* A complete estimated checklist

* A suggested budget allocation

* Recommended store categories and search terms

* A list of facts I should verify manually

## Output Format

Use this exact structure:

### A. Important Assumptions and Items to Confirm

Keep this section brief.

### B. Master Shopping Checklist

Use categorized checkbox lists. Keep each item on its own line.

### C. Budget Plan

Provide the Excel-friendly table.

### D. Product and Price Recommendations

Use a compact table with these columns:

| Item | Product | Price | Retailer | Link | Pickup/Shipping | Return Policy | Listing/Review Check | Date Checked |

### E. Local Deals and Tax-Free Shopping Information

Use a table with dates, eligibility, exclusions, and source links.

### F. Best Purchase Order

Divide the purchases into:

* Buy now

* Buy when discounted

* Confirm with the school first

* Optional or can wait

### G. Final Cost Summary

Show:

* Estimated subtotal

* Estimated tax

* Shipping or pickup fees

* Discounts

* Estimated final total

* Amount over or under budget

Keep the response scannable. Use lists and tables instead of long paragraphs. Clearly separate verified facts from estimates.

For example, if you use ChatGPT, the AI tool will provide a recommended budget breakdown with targeted expenditures by category. In addition, it will provide a checklist broken into categories and items. Each item will have an estimated price and some items will include a link. ChatGPT also provides some additional shopping guidance and cautionary statements, such as how to gauge the authenticity of consumer reviews, major retailers’ review policies, current deals and events, and money-saving tips.

The prompt instructs the AI tool to be transparent about its limits. For example, it tells the AI tool that if it doesn't have live web access, to note that instead of inventing prices and links. It also asks the AI to check advertised discounts and sellers for warning signs, such as inflated "original" prices or third-party sellers standing in for the retailer, and to flag its confidence level rather than declaring a deal or review genuine or fake outright. It directs the tool to favor major retailers and official brand stores over unverified third-party listings. Remember that even with web access turned on, models can make mistakes.

Pro tip: If you leave the shopping list blank, AI will suggest what’s needed based on your child’s grade, or you can paste in your child’s school supply list to shop against it directly.

Tips to Avoid Back-to-School Shopping Scams

When researching numerous listings and deals, whether with an AI assistant or on your own, the chances are you will encounter a scam. SmartCustomer broke down this year’s scam reports from the FTC and Better Business Bureau and flagged patterns from SmartCustomer reviews. The following is a list of practical tips for spotting trouble before you pay.

1. Verify Who You're Actually Buying From

Scammers recreate familiar retailers’ names and website layouts convincingly enough to trick consumers who don’t take a closer look. On marketplaces, an unrelated third-party seller can list on a trusted store’s name just as easily. Always check the exact web address and search “[store name] scam” before buying from an unfamiliar seller. On a marketplace listing, look for the “sold by” line instead of trusting the platform’s name alone. Then do some quick research to verify that the platform is an authorized seller of the brand, and check reviews to see if anyone shares experiences of receiving fake products.

2. Check Reviews from a Trusted Third-Party Source

Scammers pad new or empty storefronts with fake customer reviews. Reviews posted directly on a seller’s own site are the easiest ones to fake. Consumer review platforms such as SmartCustomer, where reviews undergo a rigorous process to help verify authenticity, provide a more objective space that allows for both positive and negative feedback. And always prioritize specific review details over generic ratings because generic, five-star praise is easy to fake.

3. Be Wary of Steep, Sudden Discounts

Scammers set prices far below the normal market value to make an offer seem too good to resist. Be wary if the price seems too low. Always compare the price to what that retailer typically charges, and think twice if it's well below every other seller’s.

4. Don't Click "Missed Delivery" Links in Texts or Emails

Scammers sometimes send fake delivery notifications claiming a package couldn’t be delivered. If the recipient clicks the link in the notification, they may be taken to a fake website that requests payment information or installs malware on their device. To check the status of an order, always go directly to the retailer’s own site or app instead of tapping a link in an unexpected message.

5. Check the Return Policy Before You Buy

Return policies for clearance and sale items are often buried and far stricter than those for regularly priced items. Dishonest sellers use that fine print to deny refunds. Before any purchase, look up the return policy.

Understand the Assignment

Each of the strategies above takes no more than a few seconds and can ultimately save a shopper a great deal of time and frustration. If a purchase seems fraudulent, first contact the card issuer to dispute the charge. Second, report it at reportfraud.ftc.gov. Reporting helps flag repeat offenders and prevents others from being scammed.

This story was produced by SmartCustomer and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.