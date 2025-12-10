How Trisha Yearwood turned her wedding song into a Christmas hit

A Charlie Brown Christmas premiered Dec. 9, 1965, on CBS, complete with a now-classic soundtrack that includes "Christmastime Is Here" by the Vince Guaraldi Trio. This year that song is back on the charts courtesy of singer Trisha Yearwood, who has a very personal connection to it.

"I actually walked down the aisle to that song at my wedding," Trisha says. She and fellow country star Garth Brooks tied the knot in 2005; their 20th wedding anniversary is Wednesday.

"Garth and I got married on Dec. 10, so we had a Christmas wedding," she says, explaining why she chose that tune and why she recorded it for her new holiday album, Christmastime.

"I just always wanted to sing it," she says. "So a lot of people are like, 'I don't even remember that it had words,' but it has beautiful lyrics. And so I knew it had to be on this record."

Garth and Trisha may have to put off celebrating their 20th anniversary for a bit, since Trisha will be busy playing with the Atlanta Symphony on her Christmas tour Dec. 10.

Meanwhile, the Vince Guaraldi Trio's soundtrack featuring the song is back in the top 10 on the Billboard 200 for the first time in nearly three years. It currently sits at #9.

