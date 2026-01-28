Healthier Together: Doctor saved by CPR says don’t wait to act: ‘You can do this’

It took a team effort to save the life of a 4-year old boy who stopped breathing over the weekend. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office along with Tampa Fire Rescue went out on a call for a family who had pulled over when their child stopped breathing.

CPR was started right along and once he was stable, taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he is now in stable condition according to the sheriff’s office said. You can see the video on the HCSO Facebook page.

We’re had CPR classes here at Cox Media Group, and it doesn’t take long at all to learn how to save a life. Do it today.

The Dove Daily Update

©2026 Cox Media Group