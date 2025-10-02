How much house does $500,000 buy you in Cape Coral?

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $500,000 in Deltona, FL. (Andriy Blokhin // Shutterstock/Andriy Blokhin // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Cape Coral?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Cape Coral right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

452 Loretta Ave S, Lehigh Acres, FL 33974
- Price: $500,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,398
- See 452 Loretta Ave S, Lehigh Acres, FL 33974 on Redfin.com

1025 Meadow Rd, Lehigh Acres, FL 33973
- Price: $500,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,351
- See 1025 Meadow Rd, Lehigh Acres, FL 33973 on Redfin.com

105 W 12Th St, Lehigh Acres, FL 33972
- Price: $500,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,248
- See 105 W 12Th St, Lehigh Acres, FL 33972 on Redfin.com

1124 Ne 35Th Ln, Cape Coral, FL 33909
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,009
- See 1124 Ne 35Th Ln, Cape Coral, FL 33909 on Redfin.com

3423 Ne 13Th Ave, Cape Coral, FL 33909
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,736
- See 3423 Ne 13Th Ave, Cape Coral, FL 33909 on Redfin.com

3539 Ne 14Th Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33909
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,736
- See 3539 Ne 14Th Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33909 on Redfin.com

512 Ne Juanita Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33909
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,696
- See 512 Ne Juanita Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33909 on Redfin.com

10464 Betsy Pkwy, Saint James City, FL 33956
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,164
- See 10464 Betsy Pkwy, Saint James City, FL 33956 on Redfin.com

2557 Sw 27Th Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33914
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,981
- See 2557 Sw 27Th Pl, Cape Coral, FL 33914 on Redfin.com

8349 Butternut Rd, Fort Myers, FL 33967
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,828
- See 8349 Butternut Rd, Fort Myers, FL 33967 on Redfin.com

680 Mirror Lakes Ct, Lehigh Acres, FL 33974
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,607
- See 680 Mirror Lakes Ct, Lehigh Acres, FL 33974 on Redfin.com

17200 Kentara Way, Fort Myers, FL 33913
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,000
- See 17200 Kentara Way, Fort Myers, FL 33913 on Redfin.com

9360 Bramley Ter, Fort Myers, FL 33967
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,853
- See 9360 Bramley Ter, Fort Myers, FL 33967 on Redfin.com

1237 Nw 36Th Ave, Cape Coral, FL 33993
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,210
- See 1237 Nw 36Th Ave, Cape Coral, FL 33993 on Redfin.com

2228 Sw 43Rd St, Cape Coral, FL 33914
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,145
- See 2228 Sw 43Rd St, Cape Coral, FL 33914 on Redfin.com

1373 Morningside Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33901
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,042
- See 1373 Morningside Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33901 on Redfin.com

4471 Watercolor Way, Fort Myers, FL 33966
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,947
- See 4471 Watercolor Way, Fort Myers, FL 33966 on Redfin.com

4449 E Riverside Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33905
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,816
- See 4449 E Riverside Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33905 on Redfin.com

11610 Red Hibiscus Dr, Bonita Springs, FL 34135
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,561
- See 11610 Red Hibiscus Dr, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 on Redfin.com

4651 Turnberry Lake Dr, Estero, FL 33928
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,560
- See 4651 Turnberry Lake Dr, Estero, FL 33928 on Redfin.com

19319 Silver Oak Dr, Estero, FL 33967
- Price: $500,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,169
- See 19319 Silver Oak Dr, Estero, FL 33967 on Redfin.com

20745 Wheelock Dr, North Fort Myers, FL 33917
- Price: $500,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,988
- See 20745 Wheelock Dr, North Fort Myers, FL 33917 on Redfin.com

9310 Triana Ter, Fort Myers, FL 33912
- Price: $500,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,826
- See 9310 Triana Ter, Fort Myers, FL 33912 on Redfin.com

7148 Estero Blvd, Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931
- Price: $500,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,318
- See 7148 Estero Blvd, Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931 on Redfin.com

2231 Isle Of Pines Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33905
- Price: $500,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,220
- See 2231 Isle Of Pines Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33905 on Redfin.com

2892 Sanibel Blvd, Saint James City, FL 33956
- Price: $500,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,210
- See 2892 Sanibel Blvd, Saint James City, FL 33956 on Redfin.com

1140 Vesper Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33901
- Price: $500,000
- 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,218
- See 1140 Vesper Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33901 on Redfin.com

16341 Porto Bello St, Bokeelia, FL 33922
- Price: $500,000
- 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 768
- See 16341 Porto Bello St, Bokeelia, FL 33922 on Redfin.com

4118 Bayside Villas, Captiva, FL 33924
- Price: $500,000
- 1 bedroom, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 824
- See 4118 Bayside Villas, Captiva, FL 33924 on Redfin.com

2255 W Gulf Dr, Sanibel, FL 33957
- Price: $500,000
- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 827
- See 2255 W Gulf Dr, Sanibel, FL 33957 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!