How gas prices have changed in Sebastian in the last week

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of January 5.
Sebastian by the numbers
- Gas current price: $2.83
--- Florida average: $2.81
- Week change: +$0.06 (+2.1%)
- Year change: -$0.26 (-8.5%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.92 (6/13/22)
- Diesel current price: $3.54
- Week change: -$0.05 (-1.5%)
- Year change: +$0.02 (+0.7%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.80 (6/20/22)
Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Des Moines, IA: $2.00
#2. Casper, WY: $2.01
#3. Columbus, NE: $2.12
Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.
#5. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA
- Regular gas price: $4.46
#4. San Diego, CA
- Regular gas price: $4.46
#3. Napa, CA
- Regular gas price: $4.46
#2. Hilo, HI
- Regular gas price: $4.58
#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI
- Regular gas price: $4.96
This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.