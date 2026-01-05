How gas prices have changed in Deltona in the last week

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Wenatchee using data from AAA.

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Daytona Beach, FL metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of January 5.

Deltona by the numbers

- Gas current price: $2.85

--- Florida average: $2.81

- Week change: +$0.04 (+1.4%)

- Year change: -$0.28 (-8.9%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $4.89 (6/13/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.54

- Week change: -$0.04 (-1.0%)

- Year change: +$0.08 (+2.4%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.72 (6/11/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Des Moines, IA: $2.00

#2. Casper, WY: $2.01

#3. Columbus, NE: $2.12

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

(Stacker/Stacker)

jittawit21 // Shutterstock

#5. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.46

(Stacker/Stacker)

Istvan Csak // Shutterstock

#4. San Diego, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.46

(Stacker/Stacker)

Daniel Avram // Shutterstock

#3. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.46

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock

#2. Hilo, HI

- Regular gas price: $4.58

(Stacker/Stacker)

Christian Mueller // Shutterstock

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

- Regular gas price: $4.96

This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.