How gas prices have changed in Pensacola in the last week

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Pensacola, FL metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of January 12.
Pensacola by the numbers
- Gas current price: $2.55
--- Florida average: $2.67
- Week change: -$0.07 (-2.8%)
- Year change: -$0.29 (-10.1%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.69 (6/14/22)
- Diesel current price: $3.21
- Week change: -$0.10 (-2.9%)
- Year change: -$0.17 (-4.9%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.56 (6/17/22)
Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Lawton, OK: $2.09
#2. Oklahoma City, OK: $2.09
#3. Springfield, MO: $2.17
#5. statewide, HI
- Regular gas price: $4.40
#4. San Diego, CA
- Regular gas price: $4.41
#3. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA
- Regular gas price: $4.43
#2. Hilo, HI
- Regular gas price: $4.63
#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI
- Regular gas price: $4.95
