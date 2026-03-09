How gas prices have changed in the U.S. in the last week Mar. 9, 2026

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Atlanta using data from AAA.

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in the U.S. using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of March 9.

U.S. by the numbers

- Gas current price: $3.48

- Week change: +$0.48 (+16.0%)

- Year change: +$0.39 (+12.6%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $5.02 (6/14/22)

- Diesel current price: $4.66

- Week change: +$0.89 (+23.5%)

- Year change: +$1.02 (+28.1%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.82 (6/19/22)

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Kansas: $2.92

#2. Oklahoma: $2.97

#3. Missouri: $2.99

#4. Arkansas: $2.99

#5. Mississippi: $3.00

#6. Tennessee: $3.04

#7. North Dakota: $3.04

#8. Nebraska: $3.04

#9. Louisiana: $3.04

#10. Alabama: $3.05

States with the most expensive gas

#1. California: $5.20

#2. Washington: $4.63

#3. Hawaii: $4.52

#4. Nevada: $4.21

#5. Oregon: $4.21

#6. Alaska: $3.92

#7. Arizona: $3.86

#8. Pennsylvania: $3.59

#9. Michigan: $3.58

#10. Illinois: $3.52

