Hollywood Is Calling

Hallmark Channel's "Countdown To Christmas" Kick-Off Event At Category 10 In Nashville NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 16: Drew Baldridge attends Hallmark Channel's "Countdown To Christmas" Kick-Off Event at Category 10 on October 16, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Hallmark Media) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Hallmark Media)

You never know! If you ever wanted to be a part of a Hallmark movie, now could be your chance. Valpak, based right here in St Pete is working with the Hallmark Channel to give one lucky person the opportunity to appear in a walk-on role in an upcoming movie through the “From Mailbox to Movie Set”.

Dove Daily Updare Your chance to be in a Hallmark movie! (Hallmark)

It’s a nice prize. If you win, you’ll also get an exclusive behind-the-scenes experience on set and all-expenses-paid travel for themself and a guest. To enter, you can visit Valpak’s website. Let me know if you do, so we can send some love your way, and that’s What’s Good in Tampa Bay!

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