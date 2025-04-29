Head Start is turning 60. The federal child care program may not make it to 61.

The Hechinger Report explains that providers operating on 'razor-thin margins' worry about the possibility of deep cuts from the Trump administration.

Bright morning sun is streaming through the windows of Sandra Dill's New Haven, Connecticut, home as she reads a picture book about penguins to a room full of busy toddlers. While listening, the kids blow kisses, plop in a visitor's lap, then get up to slide down a small slide.

Dill has been running a family child care business from her home for 15 years, and every one of her 13 grandchildren has spent time here—currently it's 20-month-old Nathaniel, who has a puff of curly hair and a gooey grin.

"My older ones started to call it 'grandma school,'" she said. Another one of her granddaughters, now a teenager, is returning this summer to help out.

Four of Dill's eight available slots are funded through Head Start. This is the federal-to-local program that funds child care and other support for the poorest families in America. (Regular Head Start serves children 3 to 5 years old; Early Head Start is for those under 3.) The program—which began right here in New Haven—is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, The Hechinger Report says.

It's also never been so at risk: First a federal funding freeze hit providers, then a chunk of Head Start federal support staff were fired by the Department of Government Efficiency. On March 27, the Department of Health and Human Services announced it was cutting a further 10,000 jobs, and reorganizing the Administration for Children and Families, which administers Head Start. As of April 1, Head Start employees in five of the program's 10 regions—Boston, New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Seattle—had reportedly been laid off, according to a LinkedIn post that day from Katie Hamm, a former official with the federal Administration for Children and Families. Hamm said there does not appear to be a transition plan laying out how Head Start programs in those regions will receive funding and support. Project 2025, the conservative policy handbook organized by the Heritage Foundation, which the Trump administration has been following closely, calls for eliminating Head Start altogether.

"I think it's terrible," Dill said. "I just can't imagine. It's already not enough, and if this happens, it's going to affect a lot of families that are already struggling."

Ed Zigler, the "father of Head Start," was the son of immigrants from Poland. His father was a peddler and his mother plucked chickens to make a little money, according to Walter Gilliam, executive director of the University of Nebraska's Buffett Early Childhood Institute, who counted Zigler as his closest mentor.

When Zigler was a child, his family made its way to a settlement house in Kansas City, Missouri; these community-based charities offered a two-generation approach, caring for and educating children while also teaching English and job skills to parents and connecting families with medical care and housing help.

"That made a huge impact on his and his family's life," Gilliam said.

As a young psychology professor at Yale, Zigler was hired as an advisor to President Lyndon Johnson to help design family programs for the federal War on Poverty. In creating Head Start, he turned to the same two-generation model he grew up with.

To date, Head Start has served nearly 40 million children. In fiscal year 2023, the Head Start program was funded to serve 778,420 children. The program has always been underfunded: In 2020 Head Start served barely 1 in 10 eligible infants and toddlers and only half of eligible preschoolers. It's limited to families making under the federal poverty level, which is just $31,200 for a family of four.

Still, for many of the families who do manage to make it through the doors, the program is life-changing.

"Head Start is in every community in America," said Cara Sklar, director of early and elementary education policy at the Washington, D.C.-based think tank New America. "It's the original two-generation program, with wraparound support for kids. It's really held up as a model of quality in early learning."

The "wraparound support" for Dill's Early Head Start families is funded by the United Way of Greater New Haven, and comes via a network for family child care educators called All Our Kin. The network helps mothers enroll in community college and apply for housing subsidies. Dill has had mothers who lived in their cars and one who was living with her mother "six to a room," she said. She also does regular home visits with families to talk about children's development and support parents in goals like potty training.

Thanks to Early Head Start, a nurse, a mental health consultant and a nutritionist all help Dill keep the kids healthy and safe. And the program also provides extra funds she can use to get back up and running if, for example, the furnace needs fixing.

But Head Start is now facing funding challenges that go far beyond a broken furnace. "The past month has been harrowing for child care providers," said Carolina Reyes, director of Arco Iris Bilingual Children's Center, a preschool in Laurel, Maryland, that is a Head Start partner, and also a member of the nationwide advocacy group MomsRising.

The first blow to Head Start in this administration was President Donald Trump's Jan. 27 executive order calling for a federal funding freeze. Since Head Start is a direct federal-to-local grant program, even temporary interruptions in funding can cause programs to close their doors.

" Programs like mine operate on razor-thin margins," said Reyes. "I don't have any reserves to pull from if funding is delayed or slashed."

While funding for most programs has resumed, Joel Ryan, the executive director of the Washington State Association of Head Start, said in a recent press conference that as late as the week of Feb. 17, 1 in 4 of his programs still had trouble accessing the Head Start payment website.

That same week of Feb. 17, almost 70 Head Start staffers were pink-slipped in the federal government's sweep of "probationary" employees—about one-fifth of the program's workforce. One laid-off employee, who didn't want to give his name because he is still fighting his dismissal and fears reprisal, said he spent five years as a contractor before switching to full time this past summer, which accounted for his probationary status. He wore many hats at Head Start, doing data analytics, working with grant recipients and serving as a liaison for state partners.

"They say we're bloated; we could have used two more full-time people," he said.

The cuts, he feared, will lead to further delays in programs getting the payments they rely on, not to mention the oversight that keeps kids safe.

"I come from the private sector. I will find another job," he said. "The issue isn't us, it's the children and the families. We've got all these people in poverty who are getting screwed over by what's happening."

A third blow came on Feb. 25, when the House passed a budget resolution calling for $880 billion in cuts to discretionary spending programs over the next decade, with Medicaid the prime target, along with the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Head Start families overwhelmingly rely on these safety net programs. The White House's gutting of the Department of Education also threatens many services for preschoolers, especially those in special education. (This process, which maps out the next fiscal year, is separate from the recent vote to fund the government until Sept. 30.)

"This is going from the precipice of disaster to decimating the system," Sklar said. "All the parts that help families, from Head Start to child care to food to health care, are all being destabilized at once."

Gilliam said that threats to eliminate Head Start are nothing new. After designing the program during the Johnson administration, Zigler was appointed to run it under the presidency of Richard Nixon. "Some folks told him that his job was to destroy, essentially, the program that he had created," Gilliam said.

Head Start advocates said the program has been able to fight off political challenges in the past because it is widely distributed geographically and has bipartisan support.

"I agree that Project 2025 is a real threat to Head Start, as well as to other programs that we all care about," said Ryan, with the Washington State Head Start association.

"But I will say this: We have great research. We have great data. We have a great track record. We have a lot of bipartisan support in Congress. And we have parent power."

By coincidence, the week the House passed its budget resolution, a group of 150 Head Start parents were on Capitol Hill lobbying as part of a group called Start Early, and they met with many Republican senators.

Tommy Sheridan, the deputy director of the National Head Start Association, struck an almost defiantly optimistic tone after the visit to lawmakers: "We still believe and have seen indicators that this administration is supportive of Head Start. And Congress as well."

Another potential bright spot is the growth of child care support and funding on the state level. Elizabeth Groginsky is New Mexico's first cabinet secretary for the state's new Early Childhood Education and Care Department, and she said the pandemic woke a lot of people up to the importance of early care and education.

"People began to understand the impact that child care has on children's development, families' ability to work, the overall economy," Groginsky said.

Since 2020, New Mexico has gone through a major expansion in home visits, child care and preschool. Vermont has made similar moves, and New York and Connecticut are heading in that direction as well. Even the deep-red state of Kentucky has expanded access.

What all of these state-level programs have in common is that they are much more widely available to middle-class families, rather than tightly targeted to families in poverty, as Head Start still is. Historically, with programs like Medicare and Social Security, universal access has meant durable support.

Now those states are contemplating stepping in further if the federal government drops the ball.

"Because the state has made such an impressive commitment to child care, we're potentially in a better spot than others," said Janet McLaughlin, deputy commissioner for Vermont's Department of Children and Families. And Groginsky, in New Mexico, said firmly, "The governor and the legislature—I don't think we'll let New Mexicans go without. They'll find a way."