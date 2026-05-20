Harry Styles tour update: Changes to stage will be made as early as Friday

Harry Styles performs during his Together, Together Tour at Johan Cruijff Arena on May 16, 2026 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Anthony Pham/Getty Images for HS)

A rep for Harry Styles' Together, Together tour issued a statement Tuesday saying that Harry's stage design was being "reviewed carefully" to address a small number of fans' concerns about obstructed views. One of Harry's official Instagram accounts has since posted an update.

The @HSHQ account posted on its Instagram Story, "We've heard concerns from fans regarding sightline obstructions on the floor. We want every person in the room to have the best experience possible, and we are actively working on making adjustments to improve visibility, while keeping everyone's safety a priority."

The statement goes on to say that starting Friday the "front bridges" of the stage setup will be changed for both the current Amsterdam shows and the upcoming shows in London.

"In the meantime, temporary barricade adjustments have been made to the left & right front GA pits for tonight's show to improve stage visibility," the statement continued, referring to Wednesday night's show in Amsterdam.

"Thank you for your patience, understanding and for being part of Together, Together with us," the statement concluded. "We love dancing with all all our friends."

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