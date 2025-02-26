A Great Weekend Is On The Way

By Ann Kelly

So what’s it going to be with a beautiful weekend on the way in the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast? Oh sure, you could get some yard work done, but then again....

Rod Stewart in 2004; Yui Mok - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Rod Stewart is at the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino tonight in Tampa at 8 pm. Check the Hard Rock for tickets.

Dove Daily Update Walking Tour

It’s almost the end of Black History Month, but there’s one way to get those steps and a little lunch in Dunedin Friday. The Jackson Street Walking Tour with the Dunedin History Museum will give you a chance to learn more about Dunedin’s black community along Jackson Street. from 10 a.m.-noon. Friday, Feb. 28. Eli’s Bar-B-Que at 360 Skinner Blvd will be your starting point, with tickets here. 

More on the way tomorrow on Info to Go at 740 am!

