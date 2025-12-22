Gracie Abrams & collaborators release anti-gun violence charity song

Aaron Dessner and Gracie Abrams perform at American Express Presents: An Evening with Gracie Abrams at Brooklyn Paramount, March 20, 2025 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for American Express)

In the wake of several high-profile shootings this month, Gracie Abrams, her producer and co-writer Aaron Dessner of The National and Bon Iver have just released an anti-gun violence charity single.

It's called "Sold Out" and it's now available on Bandcamp for $5, with the money going to Everytown, the largest gun violence prevention organization in the U.S. In a statement, the trio says, "We made this song last year in the wake of a school shooting. We were reminded of it this week as our hearts were broken yet again." Presumably, they were referring to the shootings at Brown University, M.I.T. and at Australia's Bondi Beach.

"It’s a sad one to share during the holidays, but the world is hurting and we shouldn’t look away," the statement continues. "We are proud to support Everytown, an organization dedicated to ending gun violence in America. We are releasing this song to raise awareness of their mission of reducing gun violence."

"Please visit their website for more information on the unbelievable work they do. Sending so much love to you all.”

According to Rolling Stone, the song's lyrics are, in part, "Hiding from a gun inside your high school/ Just another Tuesday, normal, old news/ Someone spilled their blood on Molly's white shoes/ Someone called their mother from the bathroom."

In another part, Gracie sings, "All the men in suit and ties/ And their empty words/ In their thoughts and prayers tonight/ While the country burns/ They collect a check in pride/ And the system works/ And we all stay terrified." You can hear a clip on her Instagram Story.

On his Instagram Story, Aaron wrote, "thank you @gracieabrams for finding a way to express our profound collective grief and create action."

