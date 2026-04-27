The Good News From Phillipe Park

That fuzzy little face looking for lunch is named Hope. This is a very big deal for the Great Horned Owl family that call Phillipe Park home for a long time. Until 2022.

They believe the owl family was poisoned by a rat brought home as a meal, that had eaten poison placed around someone’s home. A post from Safety Harbor Mayor Joe Ayoub said this: “the danger: Anticoagulant rat poisons. Just one tainted rodent can kill an entire owl family. The Action: Please quiz your pest control companies! Many technicians think they aren’t using anticoagulants, but a closer look at the labels often reveals otherwise. Demand owl-friendly alternatives on your property.

I do that with my pest control company and I hope you will too, and think twice before using something that could poison a pet as well. Respect for the environment is What’s Good in Tampa Bay every day!

The Dove Daily Update

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