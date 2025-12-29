Good 'Karma': Taylor Swift surprises Arrowhead Stadium employee with hefty Christmas tip

Taylor Swift is seen leaving 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' on December 10, 2025 in New York City. (Raymond Hall/GC Images)

If you watched Taylor Swift's Disney+ docuseries, you saw the scene where she gives everyone on the Eras Tour bonuses. But her generosity also extends to people she doesn't know that well — or at all.

An employee at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, revealed on a Taylor Swift fan Facebook group that she encountered Taylor, Travis Kelce and his mom, Donna Kelce, during her shift at the Chiefs' Christmas Day game, and was surprised when Taylor handed her an extremely unexpected tip.

The employee, Robyn Gentry, wrote of Taylor, "She was running around telling everyone merry Christmas and came towards me, saying thank you so much for working on Christmas, please take this, Merry Christmas. My mind just froze. Of course I said Merry Christmas and thank you so much."

"Travis and her were smiling so big and just kept saying merry Christmas, thank you for working Christmas," Gentry continued. "But then they were gone and I stopped to look at what was in my hand.... $600. My whole paycheck for two weeks. I had just dropped that much for Christmas for 8 kids. I immediately started crying."

Gentry goes on to say she couldn't bring herself to spend the money — immediately, anyway — and posted a photo of a framed $100 bill.

"I framed one," she wrote. "Still havent spent any, but I wanted to share the story with people who will appreciate it with me. Taylor and Travis are beautifully kind people."

Prior to Christmas, Taylor donated $1 million to the American Heart Association and another $1 million to Feeding America.

