A Good Book, A Good Walk

Something is under construction at the Bartow Publix Library

Generally, when I see an “under construction sign” I’m ready for slowdowns and detours. Not this time.

What a great idea! The Bartow Public Library is working with Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department to create the city’s first story trail. So what will you find along the half-mile outdoor space behind the library?

Come on by and see the new construction and just what waits for us when it opens, probably in November. There will be reading stations, places to climb benches so the kids can work off some of that energy, along with a place to relax tables, musical instruments and more.

I love this idea, and uses of space, which makes the Bartow Public Library What’s Good In Tampa Bay!

The Dove Daily Update

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