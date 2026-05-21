Good 4 U: Olivia Rodrigo's 'SOUR' turns 5

Hey, Olivia Rodrigo's album SOUR — you're celebrating your five-year anniversary today? Well, "good 4 u."

SOUR arrived May 21, 2021. There was already a huge demand for it, thanks to the success of the first single, "drivers license," which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in January 2021. The second single, "good 4 u," debuted at #1 a few days after the album was released, making SOUR the first debut album ever to produce two songs that entered the Hot 100 at #1.

SOUR broke streaming records in its first week and entered the Billboard album chart at #1, on its way to becoming one of the bestselling albums of 2021. Two other singles from the album, "deja vu" and "traitor," were top-10 hits.

When Spotify marked its 20th anniversary in April with a list of its most-streamed albums of all time on the platform, SOUR was #4, behind albums by Bad Bunny, The Weeknd and Ed Sheeran.

The success of SOUR led to Olivia receiving seven Grammy nominations, including nods in all "big four" categories: single, album and song of the year and best new artist. She ended up winning best new artist, best pop vocal album and best pop solo performance.

Earlier in 2026, Olivia marked the fifth anniversary of "drivers license" by releasing a cover of the song by former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne. At the time, she said she was planning several "reimagined" cover versions of songs from the album. Nothing else has appeared so far.

Olivia will release her third album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, on June 12.

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