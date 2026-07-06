'GMA' anchors describe Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce managed to transform Madison Square Garden -- a 19,500 person arena -- into an "intimate" and "personal" wedding venue filled with people they love, according to the Good Morning America co-anchors, who all attended Friday's wedding.

"It really was intimate," Robin Roberts said Saturday on a special July Fourth edition of GMA, later adding, "They had their neighbors, their high school friends. It was like any wedding that you would attend."

Roberts said that Swift and Kelce wrote their own vows, with George Stephanopoulos adding that the couple's vows were written in "little books."

"It was their dream wedding and it really was amazing," Michael Strahan said about the ceremony, which was reported to have been attended by around 1,000 guests.

Swift and Kelce have not commented on details about their wedding. A representative for Swift confirmed in a statement to ABC News Friday that the couple wed in a ceremony in New York City officiated by actor and comedian Adam Sandler.

Swift's brother, Austin, served as her "man of honor," while Kelce's brother, Jason, served as his best man. They were the only members of the wedding party, according to the rep.

Swift and Kelce's wedding celebration Friday was scheduled to take place from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m., sources previously told ABC News.

Stephanopoulos said that the couple turned MSG, home to the New York Knicks and Rangers, into a garden of its own.

"[It was] as intimate as it could possibly be given that it was Madison Square Garden. Really this garden inside the Garden. Just so beautiful," he said. "It’s hard to imagine that a place that big and a wedding with such stars could feel so personal and so intimate."

Roberts added of the transformation of MSG, "You couldn't recognize it."

In addition to Roberts, Stephanopoulos and Strahan, other guests at the wedding were said to have included Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, Benson Boone, Ethan Hawke, Abby Wambach, Jason Sudeikis and NFL stars including Matthew Stafford, Baker Mayfield, Cooper Kupp and Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammates.

Roberts also revealed that music legend Stevie Nicks performed.

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