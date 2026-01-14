Get a sneak peek at Sabrina Carpenter's first Super Bowl commercial

Sabrina Carpenter performs during her "Short n' Sweet" tour at Madison Square Garden on October 26, 2025 in New York, New York. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG)

Sabrina Carpenter is heading to the Super Bowl — via a commercial.

People has released a teaser for Sabrina's first-ever Super Bowl ad, which she filmed for Pringles. In the spot, she sits on the floor with a flower made of Pringles chips, plucking off each "petal" while reciting, "He loves me, he loves me not." After the final chip, she says, "He loves me!" and then eats it.

According to People, Pringles will roll out more teasers as part of their current "Once You Pop, The Pop Don't Stop" campaign.

People also shared a first look at a non-Super Bowl ad starring another famous blond female pop star, Jessica Simpson. In the Chicken of the Sea commercial, she records a new version of the brand's iconic jingle, which goes, "Ask any mermaid you happen to see/ What's the best tuna? Chicken of the Sea."

While recording, Jessica messes up the lyrics, instead singing, "Ask any mermaid you happen to see/ what's the best chicken?"

"Wait, that’s not right. I’m too hungry for this. Can we take a break?” she then says. After eating one of the brand's tuna packets, she's able to sing the correct lyrics.

The Chicken of the Sea ad nods to Jessica's famous Newlyweds moment, when she asked then-husband Nick Lachey, "Is this chicken what I have, or is this fish? I know it's tuna but it says chicken. By the sea. Is that stupid?"

Reflecting on the moment, Jessica told People, "I'm all about nostalgia. That moment was a very real conversation that … it just became bigger than me."

