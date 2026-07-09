Get On Board The Bus!

The Juvenile Welfare Board of Pinellas County (JWB) Summer Book Bus is back for its ninth year with more stops than ever before, and at each stop offer free books, literacy resources, and learning support directly to children across Pinellas County.

Where will you find one of the two customized Book Buses? They have been busy this summer, traveling to 85 community sites over three weeks wrapping up on July 23.

This summer, they expect to serve some 5,00 children and hand out more than 10,000 free books. At each stop, children will climb aboard the library on wheels to choose two free, age-appropriate books to take home, along with reading tips, a bookmark, and other literacy resources.

Dove Daily Update Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector on board the JWB Summer Reading Bus (JWB)

Volunteers including community leaders, elected officials, JWB board members, and staff will help the kids pick the titles that match their reading levels and interest. Many Book Bus locations will also feature JWB-funded Meal Mobile stops in partnership with the St. Petersburg Free Clinic, providing families with fresh produce and shelf-stable meals during a time when many children no longer have access to the breakfasts and lunches they rely on at school. Click HERE to view the full 2026 Summer Book Bus schedule.

The Juvenile Welfare Board of Pinellas County (JWB) Summer Book Bus is What’s Good in Tampa Bay!

The Dove Daily Update

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