Get The App For Storm Warnings

By Ann Kelly

The tornado that hit Pinellas County last month is a good example of what can happen when we’re all safe in our homes and asleep. Storms that strike in the middle of the night or anytime are traumatic, and making sure you have weather alerts on all your devices is critical.

Largo tornado (WFTV)

The Dove Hurricane Guide is where to start online or on the app at @1055thedove. Keep those charged and ready to go when weather threatens. If you were affected by last month’s tornado, you could qualify for a low-interest disaster loan. The SBA opened a Disaster Loan Outreach Center (DLOC) at the Largo Public Library beginning Thursday. It is located at 120 Central Park Drive. For library hours and more on the application process, click here.

Sandbags Sandbags available for residents. (Source: City of Orlando)

The city of St. Petersburg is hosting the next Second Saturday sandbag distribution event this Saturday at the Pavement and Traffic Operations Building on 9th Ave. N from 7 am to 3:30 pm. The regular sandbag distribution location hours are Monday - Friday and the second Saturday of the month from 7 am to 3:30 pm. Each household can receive a maximum of 10 sandbags and residents must provide proof of St. Pete residency to pick them up. More information on how to properly use sandbags and upcoming sandbag distribution events is available on the city’s website.

