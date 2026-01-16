When I lost my third and final live oak it just broke my heart. The shade was so cooling for the house, the wildlife loved them as much as I do, but due to age and disease, they had to come down.

Dove Daily Update First the storms tore apart the canopy and disease finished the job. That beautiful tree was at least 75 years old. (Ann Kelly)

But today is the day to replace them for free. It’s Florida Arbor Day, and Duke Energy is giving away free trees while they last.

Go online at https://get.arborday.org/dukeenergy for the application and choose from a sweetbay magnolia, crape myrtle, live oak, ‘Shoal Creek’ vitex, and Flordaking Peach all shipped in a one-gallon bucket directly to your house!

Dove Daily Update Free trees while they last from Duke Energy (Duke Energy)

These will go fast so go online now for your free tree, which should make it you in time for National Arbor Day in April.

The Dove Daily Update

