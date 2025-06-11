Free Sandbags

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 08: Sandbags are filled as the state prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Milton on October 08, 2024 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Milton, which comes just after the recent catastrophic Hurricane Helene, has strengthened to a Category 4 storm as it approaches Florida’s Gulf Coast and is expected to make landfall late Wednesday. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Free is always a good thing, especially when it comes to storm prep. Pinellas County will host two self-serve sandbag events on Friday and Saturday. These are temporary sandbag sites at John Chesnut Sr. Park, 2200 East Lake Road S, Palm Harbor, and Walsingham Park, 12615 102nd Ave., Seminole.

Residents On Florida's West Coast Prepare For Hurricane Milton ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 07: People fill sandbags as the state prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Milton on October 07, 2024 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Milton, which came just after the recent catastrophic hurricane Helene, has strengthened to a Category 5 storm as it approaches Florida’s Gulf Coast and is expected to make landfall midweek. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

They plan to have them open from noon to 6 pm on Friday and from 9 am to 5 pm on Saturday. But keep in mind this is for as long as supplies last. Residents can fill up to 10 bags per vehicle, and if you need help, they will have staff on hand to help elderly or disabled residents. Bags will be provided, and a limited number of shovels will be available.

Ready, set, shovel!

