Free Sandbags

Free is always a good thing, especially when it comes to storm prep. Pinellas County will host two self-serve sandbag events on Friday and Saturday. These are temporary sandbag sites at John Chesnut Sr. Park, 2200 East Lake Road S, Palm Harbor, and Walsingham Park, 12615 102nd Ave., Seminole.
They plan to have them open from noon to 6 pm on Friday and from 9 am to 5 pm on Saturday. But keep in mind this is for as long as supplies last. Residents can fill up to 10 bags per vehicle, and if you need help, they will have staff on hand to help elderly or disabled residents. Bags will be provided, and a limited number of shovels will be available.
Ready, set, shovel!
