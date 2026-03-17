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Valspar Championship 2025 - Final Round PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 23: Viktor Hovland of Norway walks from the fifth tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 23, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images) (Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

We’ve had a lot of weekend traffic advisories to share over the past few weeks - and here to go again!

The 2026 Valspar Championship on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor,has begun with the pro practice rounds today.

How big a deal is this? It’s the 25th-anniversary event with top PGA TOUR professionals, along with a Saturday night concert with Tyler Hubbard and Lee Brice with thousands expected to attend.

Tickets for the event are currently on sale at https://valsparchampionship.com/

The Dove Daily Update

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