We’ve had a lot of weekend traffic advisories to share over the past few weeks - and here to go again!
The 2026 Valspar Championship on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor,has begun with the pro practice rounds today.
How big a deal is this? It’s the 25th-anniversary event with top PGA TOUR professionals, along with a Saturday night concert with Tyler Hubbard and Lee Brice with thousands expected to attend.
Tickets for the event are currently on sale at https://valsparchampionship.com/
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