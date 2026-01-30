Flotilla Changes Course

Gasparilla 2013
By Ann Kelly

It’s just not the forecast anyone wanted to see for the big weekend, but when even the pirates decide to change course for safety’s sake, you know you need to pay attention.

For now, the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast has a gale watch for Saturday with wind gusts as strong as 40-5o mph, and that most likely change things to a warning. So now to kick off Gasparilla Saturday morning, the flotilla will no long take off from Bayonet Point; it will now leave from the Port of Tampa with a much shorter course to the Tampa Convention Center.

Quite honestly law enforcement would prefer no boats be on the water for safety’s sake. For the latest keep an eye on the Gasparilla site, and don’t take a chance.

