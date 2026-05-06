Find out what part of his upcoming wedding to Taylor Swift Travis Kelce 'can't wait' for

Despite the internet being convinced they're going to be wed over Fourth of July weekend in New York City, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce haven't officially revealed any details about their upcoming nuptials. However, there is one thing about the couple's wedding that Travis says he's particularly excited about.

Golf champ Rory McIlroy, who just won the Masters for the second year in a row, is the guest on the latest episode of Travis and his brother Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast. During a discussion of what it's like to attend the Masters Champions Dinner, Rory said, "It's an incredible night, to be sitting in that room. It's a bit like, um, and Travis, you'll feel this this year whenever you're sitting at your wedding and you have all the people in a room from, like, [your entire life]."

"It's amazing to have all these people in the same room, from your childhood to people that you've — like, it's just, you're just sitting there, and it's like surreal. It's like unbelievable," Rory continued.

"I can't wait," Travis chuckled.

"The only thing that I can compare it to is your wedding day because it's like all this collection of people in the same room. It's, like, wild," he concluded. Travis repeated, "I can't wait."

Taylor also came up in a discussion about how she's changed Travis for the better. "He's more adventurous with food," Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce, revealed.

"Yeah, I'm more of a man when I'm around her and eating foods I haven't tried before, yes," Travis said with mock indignation.

Podcast producer Brandon Borders then joked that Taylor feeds Travis using "little airplane noises," like you'd use to feed a toddler.

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