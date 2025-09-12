Ferry Good News

It's the end of the line for now, for the Cross Bay Ferry. Photo Cross Bay Ferry.

It’s coming back!

Just this week, The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority approved their annual budget which included a grant funding for ferry service. That’s right, it’s the return of the Cross Bay Ferry traveling between Tampa and St. Petersburg. Starting next month you’ll see new high-speed vessels.

The Cross-Bay Ferry is back and ready to transport guests between Tampa and St. Pete. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

More good news come from the expansion of Clearwater’s ferry service with plans to add a route to Dunedin. Clearwater’s ferry, already running between downtown and the beach, could expand north to Dunedin as soon as next month.

Here’s what you need to know and I’ll see you onboard!

