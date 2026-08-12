The Extended Family

I know how lucky I am. To have found incredible people that I consider friends that began as work relationships, that’s such a blessing.

This morning the first thing I saw when I logged on in the Dove studio was this post from Michael Kilgore, and yes we do go way back! I’ve always regarded Michael and his wife Kathleen as one of the most perfect couples (no arguments Michael) and watching them honored by the Tampa Bay Lightning made my heart so proud.

Richard Gonzmart (202032011116)

The common denominator over the years has been the 1905 Family of Restaurants and Richard Gonzmart. There is no one more spiritual, philanthropic, and needless to say, a man who’s own family is everything. Meeting him for the first time when Ulele opened, I was actually a little overwhelmed! Richard’s legacy is incredible and the perfect example of how to serve both your God and your community.

Dove Daily Update Jeff and Grace Muehlnickel Houck

Then, and certainly not least, Jeff Houck who is the kind of person you just have to love - who else can tell who about those great little places around Tampa to dine from the corner gas station to the finest dining?

And finally, Keith Sedita I want to say thank you as well. We met at Ulele and watching your career adventures have been fun, and I’m looking forward to the next one.

You gotta have friends, and that’s What’s Good in Tampa Bay. Love you all!

The Dove Daily Update

©2026 Cox Media Group