Everybody Wants A Healthy Heart

38 years is a long time to do anything! But Friday is my final show here on the Dove after a wonderful career here with Cox Media Group. But as I look down that chapter two road to a new Ann-Venture, I have to thank the people that got me over a bump in the road more than once.

I have Lupus, and it decided my heart was its happy place, which led to a number of procedures. I can’t thank Dr. Olga Kristoff and Dr. Vaibhav K. Moondra who take care of me at BayCare Cardiology and helped find a solution to handling my Afib and Aflutter.

Heart health For the first time in 15 years, the American Heart Association on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, updated its guidelines for adopting a heart-healthy diet. (fcafotodigital/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

I also have to thank Drew, my rock of a nurse in cardiology at Morton Plant Hospital. You just know when someone is the perfect fit for the job! And so I don’t forget my friends Read, Cheri and Dylan here at the station that took me over to the hospital a few times. And Karey Burke, Denali, Hugo and Beans from the Suncoast Animal League, you made me smile so many times to keep me in my happy place.

It’s not the end of the road, I’m just taking another path. A little disconnect for a while, and then more Ann-Ventures you can follow on Facebook and Instagram. You my friends are What’s Good in Tampa Bay!

The Dove Daily Update

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