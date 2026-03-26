The End Of First Friday?

Dove Daily Update Lack of sponsors could end First Friday St Pete
By Ann Kelly

First Friday St Pete is scheduled for April 3rd, but due to lack of cash that could change.

It all comes down to the cost of things like security, insurance and other items, and that’s where the need for more sponsors comes in.

Their Facebook page says it all; they want to keep it free, fun and open to all. So if you know a business that would be a great addition to this fun event, take a look at what you need to do, and if you’re going, please thanks those sponsors on site for their support.

You can reach out directly to kristen@22nrocks.com for addition info, and thanks St Pete. Support local!

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Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

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