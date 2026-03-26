The End Of First Friday?

First Friday St Pete is scheduled for April 3rd, but due to lack of cash that could change.

It all comes down to the cost of things like security, insurance and other items, and that’s where the need for more sponsors comes in.

Their Facebook page says it all; they want to keep it free, fun and open to all. So if you know a business that would be a great addition to this fun event, take a look at what you need to do, and if you’re going, please thanks those sponsors on site for their support.

You can reach out directly to kristen@22nrocks.com for addition info, and thanks St Pete. Support local!

The Dove Daily Update

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