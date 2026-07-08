Elvis & Cheesecake In Safety Harbor

This party has a purpose. Saturday, At Bassano Cheesecake Café, it’s the Elvis Blue Hawaii Luau! The afternoon starts with 2 time Best of the Bay favorite Reggae band Undercover Rasta, Julie Marie Polynesian Dancers, Ukulele, Matt Stone - 22-year-old top Elvis impersonator and Graceland Endorsed Matt Stone as Elvis and Chad “Big Country” local Favorite Country singer.

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And you have to indulge a little. A full feast and Pina Colada’s in a pineapple or a Horse Soldier smoked old Fashioned, The block is closed and we will be dancing in the streets. Heart Strings for Heroes is a non-profit foundation founded by Int’l Recording Artists and family members of Purple Heart Honorees of the US Armed Forces, Heartstrings for Heroes will present a wounded Veteran a guitar.

The Dove Daily Update

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