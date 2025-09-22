Elton John 'loses' bet, gives Lola Young the keys to his house

Back in July, Elton John told "Messy" singer Lola Young that he'd "bet his house" that her song "d£aler" would be a #1 hit. Well, it's not, so Elton's paying up.

Lola has posted a video on Instagram of her and Elton, in which he reiterated that he'd told her that if the song wasn't #1, he'd give her the keys to his house. "I know, I've been waiting," Lola said cheekily.

He explained that the song is "not there yet, but it better hurry up." He then added, "In the meantime, I'm giving you the keys to my house, but can we stay [over] the odd night?"

"No, sorry," Lola responded. "It's mine now."

"Me and my big mouth," added Elton, before both of them cracked up.

In the caption, Lola wrote, "I’m sure this is the last time he’ll make a bet… Thanks @eltonjohn, love ya x." Elton added in the comments, "Thanks for letting us sleep over every now and then, @lolayounggg!"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.