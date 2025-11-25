Elton John to headline Rock in Rio, 'can't wait' to start making 'much more commercial' record

Elton John has left touring behind him, but that doesn't mean he's stopped playing live. He tells Variety he's done 11 private shows this year, plus a few public ones, like his show at the London Palladium with Brandi Carlile. In 2026 he'll headline the Rock in Rio festival in Brazil on Sept. 7.

In an Instagram video, Elton says he's doing the gig because he felt he'd let his Brazilian fans down by not including the country on his farewell tour. He promises a "fantastic show" that he's "really, really looking forward to."

Elton is also looking forward to getting in the studio and making his next album, a follow-up to his Grammy-nominated collab with Brandi, Who Believes In Angels?

"I just can't wait to go into the studio now and write some new songs. ... I've got seven new lyrics from Bernie [Taupin] ... and they're really, really good," he tells Variety. He specifically wants the new album to reflect what's happening in music now.

"The album with Brandi, it’s a timeless record, but it’s not of its time," he explains. "We just wanted to make a record that we loved, with great songs. That was a yesterday record, and it was fantastic. But there is a part of me that wants to do a much more commercial record and do more Bernie Taupin songs that are more of today than yesterday.”

Through it all, Elton still struggles with his eyesight. He's blind in his right eye, while his left eye is, as he puts it, "not so good." While he says it's been "devastating," he adds, "I’ve had the most incredible life, and there is hope. I’ve just gotta be patient that someday science will help me with this one."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.