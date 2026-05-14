Elton John and David Furnish make the 'Time' 100 Philanthropy list

David Furnish and Elton John attend the "Elton John: Never Too Late" Headline Gala during the 68th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 10, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Elton John and his husband, David Furnish, are among the celebrities recognized on the Time 100 Philanthropy list, which the magazine says highlights the "world's most influential givers, leaders, advocates, and thinkers."

The mag notes that those who made the list are “representing the most compelling stories in philanthropy today, in a field that moves more than $1 trillion globally each year.”

Elton and David are recognized for their Elton John AIDS Foundation, which was founded in 1992, and is dedicated to eradicating HIV/AIDS by 2030. Since its founding, the organization has raised more than $650 million to help AIDS-related causes.

"We're honoured to be named on the 2026 #TIME100Philanthropy list, alongside the most influential people shaping the future of giving," reads a post on the pair's individual Instagram accounts. "Philanthropy, at its heart, is solidarity. It's funding the boldest, bravest ideas before anyone else will. It's standing with the people the world has tried to push aside and refusing to accept that any life is worth less than another."

“And that’s exactly what we are committed to doing through @ejaf’s mission: to end the AIDS epidemic and ensure that no one is left behind," they add. “So thank you, @time. And more than anything, thank you to every person who has stood with us along the way. The fight to end AIDS is far from over. Neither are we.”

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