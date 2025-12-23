Elton John celebrates platinum success of 'Step Into Christmas'

It was recently announced that the song, originally released way back in 1973, had been certified platinum in the U.S. and four-times platinum in the U.K. and now Elton has shared his thoughts on the feat in a new post on Instagram.
"Step Into Christmas" has re-entered Billboard's Holiday Airplay chart every year over the past decade and has returned to the U.K. singles chart every year since 2011. Last year, a new video was created for the song, starring Cara Delevingne as Elton.
