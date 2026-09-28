Edmunds ranks the best SUVs for parents

Edmunds reports on the best SUVs for parents, highlighting the 2026 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid as a top choice for its safety and practicality.

Finding the right family SUV shouldn't feel like a second job. Edmunds tested features like third-row access and infotainment ease of use to find today's top SUVs for parents. The 2026 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid is the current gold standard, but taste and budget are personal. If the Palisade isn't your speed, don't worry — this list has narrowed down the field to the SUVs that blend safety and the practical "how-did-I-live-without-this" versatility every parent needs.

Methodology: Edmunds' philosophy for what makes a great car for parents isn't just about meeting "dynamic needs" on paper; it's about whether you can easily reach the back seat, if the trunk actually fits a week's worth of groceries, and if the safety tech offers real peace of mind. Testers installed car seats, loaded up double strollers, and saw how the vehicles handled the real-world chaos of the school drop-off line. After juggling daily errands, weekend road trips, and plenty of messy snacks in the cabin, here's a narrowed-down list for you, sorted by size.

2-row small SUVs

For families of five or fewer, a two-row SUV hits that sweet spot of functionality without the bulk. Testers have packed these trunks with items like strollers and science fair projects, and they handle it all with ease. Plus, they're generally lighter on fuel — saving you from those constant, expensive trips to the pump that the bigger models demand.

Hyundai Kona

The 2026 Hyundai Kona can easily handle your kids and gear, making this extra-small SUV feel much larger than it actually is. The sophisticated safety tech is a huge win for parental peace of mind during chaotic school runs. Testers did find the base engine a little sluggish when merging onto the highway, but aside from a ride that can be a bit jittery over bumps — something to watch out for if you have a napping toddler — there really isn't much to complain about in this family-friendly package.

Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)

Starting MSRP + destination charge: $27,100

Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

After driving the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid, testers believe it strikes the Goldilocks sweet spot for families: It's spacious enough to accommodate a bulky car seat in the back without requiring the front seat to be slid forward. And it's much easier to park at the grocery store than a larger three-row SUV. Testers were also impressed by the numerous driver assist features that come standard. When you're distracted by kids in the back, having that extra layer of safety tech feels like a genuine relief.

Though merging onto a highway required a heavy foot and a bit of patience, the Tucson feels tailor-made for the daily grind.

Edmunds Rating: 8.7 (out of 10)

Starting MSRP + destination charge: $32,950

Honda CR-V

It doesn't take long behind the wheel to see why the Honda CR-V is the gold standard for so many families — it just makes the daily grind easier. That 39.3 cubic feet of cargo space is a game changer; you can toss in bulky sports bags and school projects without having to play Tetris in the trunk. The rear seat is spacious enough that you won't have kids kicking the back of your seat, and the generous padding keeps everyone comfortable on longer drives. Plus, the impressive fuel economy, especially on the hybrid, is a huge relief for the family budget.

Edmunds Rating: 7.5 (out of 10)

Starting MSRP + destination charge: $32,370

2-row midsize SUVs

Midsize two-row SUVs offer an excellent balance of spacious interiors with manageable size, making them ideal for parents who need a bit more room for kids and cargo without the bulk of a larger vehicle.

Honda Passport

If you've outgrown your small SUV but aren't ready to captain a massive three-row ship, the Passport is the sweet spot. Testers found it offers that "just right" manageable size without sacrificing the luxuries parents crave, like ventilated seats and tri-zone climate control to stop the backseat bickering over temperature.

What really sold the testers, though, was the interior practicality that includes a decent number of shelves and cubbies — enough for every stray toy and snack pouch. Plus, with the V6 engine and standard all-wheel drive, you will feel confident navigating muddy soccer field parking lots and merging onto the highway.

Edmunds Rating: 7.5 (out of 10)

Starting MSRP + destination charge: $46,445

Mazda CX-70

Mazda has always been the brand for parents who refuse to drive a boring appliance, and the 2026 CX-70 continues that tradition. While it technically fills the gap between the CX-50 and the three-row CX-90, Edmunds' time with the vehicle revealed it's essentially a CX-90 with the third row removed. For a family of four or five, this is brilliant: You get the stunning styling and confident, fun-to-drive nature of a flagship SUV, but instead of crammed-in extra seats you'll rarely use, you get a maximized cargo area. It shares the same powerful hybrid options and premium features as its bigger sibling, making it feel like a luxury upgrade for the daily school run.

Edmunds Rating: 6.8 (out of 10)

Starting MSRP + destination charge: $44,280

3-row SUVs

These alternatives to minivans offer spacious seating that accommodates large families or groups, making them better suited for carpooling and road trips. With advanced safety features and ample cargo space, these SUVs provide the practicality and peace of mind that every busy parent needs.

Hyundai Palisade Hybrid

As the Best of the Best Edmunds Top Rated award winner for 2026, the Hyundai Palisade Hybrid three-row SUV swaps the standard V6 engine for a punchy, fuel-efficient turbocharged hybrid powertrain that doesn't just save you trips to the pump — it actually drives better, too. Inside, the cabin feels like a high-end lounge, featuring a massive 12.3-inch curved display and a layout designed for the reality of parenting. Whether you're navigating a tight parking lot with the high-res 360-degree camera or installing bulky rear-facing car seats (which fit with room to spare), the Palisade Hybrid handles the parent-life grind with a level of refinement that rival SUVs costing twice as much possess.

Edmunds Rating: 8.3 (out of 10)

Starting MSRP + destination charge: $45,760

Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid

Named Edmunds Top Rated SUV for 2025, the Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid version is the true MVP for families — it offers that massive interior space without the painful gas bill. The Hybrid shares its nonhybrid sibling's roomy seating, comfortable ride and ample feature content. You can prioritize the budget with the standard 245-horsepower hybrid or opt for the punchier 362-hp Hybrid Max if you need serious passing power for fully loaded road trips. Additionally, for 2025, Toyota has made it easier to find the perfect fit with a new, more affordable LE trim and a stylish Nightshade Edition that helps you stand out in the carpool line.

Edmunds Rating: 7.8 (out of 10)

Starting MSRP + destination charge: $47,105

Hyundai Santa Fe

The Hyundai Santa Fe introduced a complete redesign in 2024, and that boxy shape translates to serious practicality for a family. The taller roofline means you won't bump your head while putting in a car seat, and the now-standard third row is ideal for occasional carpooling. While the turbocharged engine offers plenty of zip, the hybrid option is the one testers would choose to save money on those endless city errands. But the features that genuinely won Edmunds over? The UV-C sterilization tray in the dashboard. Being able to toss in your phone or a dropped pacifier and have it sanitized while you drive is a great germ-fighting parent hack.

Edmunds Rating: 7.5 (out of 10)

Starting MSRP + destination charge: $36,650

Kia Telluride

Named Edmunds Top Rated SUV for 2021 and 2022, it's no surprise the Kia Telluride has dominated rankings for years. After getting behind the wheel of the second-generation model, testers confirm it is still an ultimate sanity-saver for families. It manages to feel upscale and serene — the cabin is quiet enough to preserve a toddler's nap — while remaining practical enough for the daily grind. The real game changer is the accessibility: The one-touch sliding seats mean you are not wrestling with heavy levers to get kids into the third row. Plus, with 22.3 cubic feet of trunk space behind that third row, you don't have to choose between hauling the double stroller or the groceries — it all fits. Add in the V6 power for confident merging and available ventilated second-row seats, and you have an SUV that genuinely caters to everyone on board.

Edmunds Rating: 7.5 (out of 10)

Starting MSRP + destination charge: $40,735

Luxury SUVs

Luxury SUVs seamlessly blend elegance with practicality, offering sophisticated interiors, advanced safety features, and ample space to meet the needs of families. These vehicles provide a premium driving experience, ensuring comfort and convenience while maintaining top-notch performance and reliability.

Genesis GV70

The 2026 Genesis GV70 is the SUV Edmunds would recommend to parents who want to feel like they're driving a luxury sports car, not a family hauler. Unlike its German rivals, which offer boxy versions for maximum utility, the GV70 is committed to an aggressive, swoopy roofline. Edmunds testing found that you will need to be strategic about packing the trunk — bulky strollers or tall boxes simply won't clear the angled rear glass. However, once you sit in the driver's seat, you might forgive the cargo compromise. The interior feels like a high-end sanctuary, packed with standard luxury tech that makes the school run feel like a spa day, all for a price that undercuts the competition.

Edmunds Rating: 7.8 (out of 10)

Starting MSRP + destination charge: $50,480

Mercedes-Benz GLE

The Mercedes-Benz GLE is one of the top midsize luxury SUVs available today. It features a top-notch interior, exceptional build quality, helpful driver aids, and a diverse lineup of engines, including a hybrid option. But the real win is the optional massage function — turning it on during a stressful school pickup line.

Those add-ons, alongside the excellent climate control system, provide a truly relaxing experience. And what parent wouldn't want a bit of zen in the middle of carpooling?

The GLE's cargo space is comparable to its competitors. The back seat is spacious enough that even your bulkiest rear-facing car seat doesn't force the front passenger into the dashboard. Whether you choose the hybrid for efficiency or a gas model, both drive like a dream.

Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)

Starting MSRP + destination charge: $63,600

Electric SUVs

Electric SUVs offer parents an eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative, combining the spaciousness and safety features of traditional SUVs with reduced emissions and improved fuel efficiency.

Hyundai Ioniq 9

The new Hyundai Ioniq 9 brings a dedicated electric three-rower to the school run, and after testing it, it's a serious contender for families ready to ditch gas. You can configure it with a bench for seven or captain's chairs for six. The real relief for families, however, is the range. Hyundai quotes 335 miles, but in real-world driving, it performed even better, meaning you can tackle days of shuttling without needing a plug. And when testers did need to top up on a road trip, the 24-minute fast-charging time was just enough for a bathroom break and a round of snacks before hitting the road again.

Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)

Starting MSRP + destination charge: $60,605

Kia EV9

The Kia EV9 holds the coveted Edmunds Top Rated EV SUV and Best of the Best awards for 2024. And it's easy to see why. It's an excellent choice for parents thanks to its spacious three-row seating, which accommodates larger families with ease. Plus, the EV9's value proposition is strong, with even the entry-level model loaded with desirable features.

The EV9 boasts impressive safety features, including advanced driver assistance systems, while its all-electric powertrain delivers a quiet, smooth ride and significant fuel savings. Additionally, its modern infotainment system, cushy interior, and ample cargo space make it highly suitable for everyday errands and long family road trips alike.

Edmunds Rating: 8.2 (out of 10)

Starting MSRP + destination charge: $56,545

Tesla Model Y

The Tesla Model Y was one of the first fully electric compact crossovers to hit the market, and it's essentially the standard by which all other entrants are judged, and for good reason. It's spacious, relatively comfortable, and packed with plenty of technology features that most Tesla owners love.



Parents will love its impressive EPA-estimated range (of over 300 miles), making this an easy daily family hauler. And while its third row is really only suitable for small children, the cutting-edge safety features, versatile cargo space, and price make this a good option for families.

Edmunds Rating: 8.2 (out of 10)

Starting MSRP + destination charge: $41,630

This story was produced by Edmunds and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.