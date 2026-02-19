Ed Sheeran, Myles Smith, Alex Warren and more to perform at Milwaukee's Summerfest

Milwaukee's Summerfest, which will run over three weekends in June and July, has announced its full lineup.

Headliners include the already-announced Garth Brooks, plus Ed Sheeran, Alex Warren and Jelly Roll. The lineup also includes Myles Smith, Post Malone, Louis Tomlinson, Sean Paul, Jessie Murph, Audrey Nuna of HUNTR/X, Russell Dickerson and Flo Rida, plus '90s hitmakers Third Eye Blind, Soul Asylum, Lisa Loeb and Spin Doctors and '80s acts Christopher Cross and Modern English. Visit Summerfest.com for the full lineup.

Summerfest 2026 runs June 18-20, June 25-27 and July 2-4 across multiple stages. A 9-day pass is available now through Feb. 25 at midnight for just $58 at Summerfest.com. Single day general admission and 3-day passes and VIP seating are also available.

