Ed Sheeran celebrates streaming success with Spotify Billions Club Live performance

The Weeknd was the first artist ever to play a Spotify Billions Club Live performance, followed by Miley Cyrus. And on Monday night in Dublin, Ireland, Ed Sheeran became the third artist to do a special performance of his songs that have surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify.

The event, held at the Royal Dublin Society, was attended by 1,700 of Ed's top fans, who got to see Ed perform more than 15 tracks, including "Shape of You," "Perfect," "Bad Habits," "Thinking Out Loud" and "Photograph," as well as new songs from his album Play like "Azizam" and "Sapphire."

Ed also played to the local crowd by performing his Ireland-inspired songs "Galway Girl" and "Nancy Mulligan." You can see photos of the gig on Ed's Instagram.

Ed has 14 songs in the Billions Club.

