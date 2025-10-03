During UK press tour, Taylor Swift talks engagement, Ed Sheeran singing at her wedding and more

Taylor Swift launched her new era with a round of interviews in the U.K., sharing her first public thoughts on her engagement to Travis Kelce.

People reports that while appearing on Friday's episode of the BBC's The Graham Norton Show, Taylor raved about Travis's proposal. "He really crushed it in surprising me. While we were talking on his podcast, he had a complete garden built out the back of his house to propose in," she said, adding, "He went all out – 10 out of 10."

But Taylor didn't reveal a timeline for her and Travis' nuptials, joking, "You’ll know." She added, "I want to do the album stuff first, and the wedding is what happens after in terms of planning. I think it will be fun to plan."

She also discussed her engagement ring, telling the U.K. radio station Heart that she'd shown Travis a video "a year-and-a-half ago" of Kindred Lubeck, a jeweler whose work she admired. "He was just paying attention to everything, it turns out. When I saw the ring, I was like, '(Gasp!) I know who made that!"

Asked by the U.K.'s Hits Radio if Ed Sheeran would sing at her wedding, Taylor said, "Oh it would be hard to keep him from it, I think," adding, "We [both] love to get up onstage, it's actually not that hard at talking either of us into performing at anything."

In another interview on BBC Radio 1, Taylor spoke about a secret concern of hers.

"I used to have this dark fear that if I ever were truly happy and free, being myself and nurtured by a relationship, what happens if the writing just dries up?" she said, adding, "And it turns out, that's not the case at all."

Taylor's The Life of a Showgirl is out now.

