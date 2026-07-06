Duran Duran bringing annual Halloween show to London

Duran Duran will once again take the stage for a special Halloween show, this time in London.

The band just announced that their Danse Macabre Halloween Party will be happening Oct. 31 at The O2, London, promising fans a show "packed with twisted hits, unexpected deep cuts and rarely played treasures resurrected from the Duran Duran crypt." Duran Duran is encouraging fans to dress up for the show and get in the spirit of the holiday.

A VIP presale for tickets kicks off Wednesday, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. BST.

This will be the band's first Halloween show in London. They first headlined a Halloween show in Las Vegas in 2022, which went on to inspire their 2023 spooky-themed album, Danse Macabre. They then went on to headline Halloween shows at New York's Madison Square Garden and Manchester's Co-op Live in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

The Halloween show will be the final night of an already announced Duran Duran U.K. tour, which launches Oct. 15 in Glasgow, Scotland. A complete list of dates can be found at DuranDuran.com.

Duran Duran headlined BST Hyde Park in London on Saturday where, according to setlist.fm, they were joined by Nile Rodgers for "Notorious" and their latest single, "Free to Love." The rest of the set featured iconic Duran Duran tunes, including "A View to a Kill," "Hungry Like The Wolf," "The Reflex," "Ordinary World," "The Wild Boys," and "Rio," among others.

Their next show is in Verona, Italy, on Tuesday.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.