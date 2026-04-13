Duran Duran announces new song, 'Free To Love,' featuring Nile Rodgers

S(L-R) John Taylor, Simon Le Bon and Andy Taylor of Duran Duran with Nile Rodgers perform during the Platinum Party At The Palace at Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Henry Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Looks like Duran Duran fans are about to get some new music.

The band announced on Instagram that they'll be releasing a new song, "Free To Love," on April 23, with the post noting that producer Nile Rodgers is involved.

Duran Duran has a long history with Rodgers. He remixed their 1984 single "The Reflex," which became their first #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and went on to be their biggest-selling single. Rodgers also produced the track "The Wild Boys," which appeared on their 1984 live album, Arena, and peaked at #2 on the Hot 100.

He also co-produced their fourth studio album, 1986's Notorious, and contributed to several other Duran Duran albums, including 2024's Astronaut, 2015's Paper Gods and 2023's Danse Macabre.

"Free To Love" is available for preorder now.

Duran Duran is set to headline the BeachLife Festival in Redondo Beach, California, on May 1. They’ll then head to Las Vegas for four nights at the Fontainebleau, May 2, 6, 8 and 9.

A complete list of dates can be found at DuranDuran.com.

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