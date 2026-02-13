Dua Lipa collaborates with 'Houdini' producer Danny L Harle on new song 'Two Hearts'

Dua Lipa performs at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. (Courtesy of Disney+ & the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame)

Dua Lipa hasn't released any new solo music since her album Radical Optimism came out in 2024, but she's just jumped on a new song by the man who co-wrote and co-produced "Houdini," the first single from that album.

Dua writes on Instagram, "my dear friend [Danny L Harle] just released his album Cerulean today… and somewhere inside that tide pulled universe is a song we made together on the very first day we ever sat down to write together alongside our other dear friend [Andrew Wyatt]."

"blast the record from start to finish," she adds. "let it pull you under and let it split your heart open in the softest way."

The song, "Two Hearts," is a pounding yet melodic dance-pop banger, which may remind you of "Electricity," the Grammy-winning 2018 single Dua recorded with Silk City.

Dua has recorded a number of collaborations with other artists over the years, including "Cold Heart" with Elton John, "Prisoner" with Miley Cyrus and "One Kiss" with Calvin Harris.

