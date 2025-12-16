Donna Summer posthumously inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

American Disco and R&B singer Donna Summer (born LaDonna Gaines, 1948 - 2012) performs onstage at the Poplar Creek Music Theater, Hoffman Estates, Illinois, July 12, 1983. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)
By Jill Lances
Disco queen Donna Summer has been posthumously inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Summer, who wrote her hits like "Love to Love You Baby," "Bad Girls," "On the Radio" and "She Works Hard for the Money," was celebrated Monday at a ceremony in West Hollywood, California. Summer’s husband, Bruce Sudano, and their daughters Brooklyn Sudano and Amanda Sudano Ramirez were in attendance.
"It’s important to me because I know how important it was for Donna," Bruce Sudano said at the ceremony. “The backstory is, with all the accolades that she received over her career, being respected as a songwriter was always the thing that she felt was overlooked. So for her to be accepted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, I know that she’s very happy ... somewhere."
Summer passed away in 2012 at age 63. She sold an estimated 150 million records worldwide and was posthumously inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Christmas Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!