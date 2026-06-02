Donate To Cereal For Summer

It’s the time of year when living should be easy, but one in four kids in Tampa Bay will go hungry every day. But at Feeding Tampa Bay, it’s time to fill the pantries with Cereal For Summer!

Dove Daily Update Feeding Tampa Bay's Cereal For Summer (Kailey Cleaver)

There’s two ways to do that this week. Join Feeding Tampa Bay at their Causeway Center with Tampa Bay 10 News this Friday, June 5th for Collection Day, or at a Publix in a county near you!

Here’s the second way to make your donation go much further, thanks to the generous support of the Florida Dairy Farmers. Every dollar you give will be matched, up to $10,000! https://bit.ly/4dW6zP4

The Dove Daily Update

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