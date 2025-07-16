Do We Add Dexter To The List?

Dove Daily Update What to expect from the Dove Hurricane Guide and Fox 13 SkyTower Weather
By Ann Kelly

Who else woke up to rain pounding down on the roof last night? Mother Nature makes a return appearance today and tomorrow and with plenty of wind, rain and the usual hair raising humidity.

It’s not a bad idea to double check your preparations and stock up on supplies (as well as the snack you may have already sampled). You can check that out in the Dove Hurricane Guide now.

Yes, Dexter is the next name on the list as this new system gets into the Gulf, possibly on the way to Louisiana. Our meteorologists from Fox 13 will have the latest!

WDUV 105.5 The Dove

