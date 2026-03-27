For just one day, let’s Do Good.

Saturday is Do Good Day in downtown St Pete at Ferg’s Sports Bar & Grill, in The EDGE District of St. Petersburg. It’s simple, local nonprofits will do there to talk with you about their missions and connect with community volunteers. That’s a biggie.

Dove Daily Update Meet your neighbors at Do Good Day

And it’s also a good way to make a few new friends. The hugs are free, the need for volunteers is great, and you never know who you might run in to.

Stop by to meet the more than 50 participating groups anytime from 11 am to 2 pm, you’ll be glad you did good!

The Dove Daily Update

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