Disaster Assistance Deadline

Tornado rips apart mobile homes in Florida
By Ann Kelly

If you were affected by last month’s severe weather, this is the final week to apply low interest federal disaster loans for Florida small businesses, private nonprofits (PNP), and residents affected by severe storms and tornado occurring June 25.

Largo tornado (WFTV)

The declaration covers the primary county of Pinellas and adjacent counties of Hillsborough and Pasco which are eligible for both physical damage loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) from the SBA.

A Disaster Loan Outreach Center is still open at the Largo Public Library and is available during certain hours. The final day is one week from today on Monday, July 28.

WDUV 105.5 The Dove The Dove Daily Update

The Dove Daily Update

©2025 Cox Media Group

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!