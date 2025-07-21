Disaster Assistance Deadline

If you were affected by last month’s severe weather, this is the final week to apply low interest federal disaster loans for Florida small businesses, private nonprofits (PNP), and residents affected by severe storms and tornado occurring June 25.

Largo tornado (WFTV)

The declaration covers the primary county of Pinellas and adjacent counties of Hillsborough and Pasco which are eligible for both physical damage loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) from the SBA.

A Disaster Loan Outreach Center is still open at the Largo Public Library and is available during certain hours. The final day is one week from today on Monday, July 28.

