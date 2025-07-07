Difficult Weather Weekend

The deadly flooding in Texas has broken hearts, caused families unimaginable grief and now the incredible first responders are on the front lines to help with recovery.
There are a few ways to help if you’re like to reach out; donations to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund will go directly to the affected area, and the American Red Cross is also on the group to help.
Tropical Depression Chantal is almost history, but has left behind flooding as well with plenty of watches and warnings.
The city of Tampa will hold public meetings to help residents who are concerned about flooding and what to expect. There are a series of meeting planned the first tonight at the Babe Zaharias Golf Course in Forest Hills.
It’s a stark reminder of what is expected to be another above average hurricane season here in Tampa Bay. Please make sure you have the Dove app with the Dove Hurricane Guide on all your devices for tips, up to date information and more from our partner at Fox 13. Just click here and take care of each other.
©2025 Cox Media Group